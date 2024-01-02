Phone Spam in British Columbia: A Persistent Issue, Says Study

A recent study conducted by Research Co. and Glacier Media throws light on the persistent issue of phone spam plaguing residents of British Columbia (B.C.), particularly in Metro Vancouver. The survey, carried out between December 8 and December 10, 2023, encompassing 800 adults, reveals startling figures on the rise of various forms of phone spam.

Political Text Messages and Phone Scams: A Growing Concern

Despite it being an off-election period, the study found that 18% of British Columbians received political text messages in the past two months. This figure saw an alarming rise in regions such as southern B.C. and the Fraser Valley. In a similar vein, phone scams pretending to represent government agencies have been reported by 42% of British Columbians, marking a marginal decline from the previous year.

Phone Spam in Cantonese and Mandarin: A Rising Trend

Another area of concern is the surge in phone spam in Cantonese and Mandarin. A staggering 59% of British Columbians reported receiving such calls, and this figure rises to an alarming 69% in Metro Vancouver. The growth of this particular form of phone spam highlights the evolving nature of this issue.

Effectiveness of Countermeasures: A Closer Look

The National Do Not Call List (DNCL) offers some respite from unwanted solicitation but falls short when dealing with foreign entities, charities, political parties, and newspapers. The study underlines the limitations of such tools in addressing the various forms of phone spam. It underscores the importance of personal vigilance, such as only answering calls from known contacts, reporting spam, and reaching out to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre in case of scam incidents.

In conclusion, while current measures provide some relief against certain types of phone spam, the problem remains widespread. The study draws attention to the need for more robust and comprehensive strategies to combat the rising tide of phone spam in British Columbia.