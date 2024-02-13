P&H Milling Group Expands Hamilton Facility to Meet Growing Demand

P&H Milling Group, a division of Parrish & Heimbecker Ltd., unveils its ambitious plans for a major expansion of its Hamilton, Ontario facility. Scheduled to commence in March, the project includes the construction of a third flour mill and two storage silos to accommodate the escalating demands of the baking industry.

Advertisment

P&H Milling Group Ups the Ante in Hamilton

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Canadian agricultural landscape, P&H Milling Group is investing heavily in the expansion of its existing Hamilton facility. With a daily production capacity of 7,300 cwts, the current operations will be augmented by a third flour mill and two additional storage silos. The new silos will manage various feed ingredients, reinforcing the company's dedication to the baking industry and local farmers.

A Testament to Commitment and Vision

Advertisment

The upcoming expansion underscores P&H Milling Group's commitment to the Canadian agricultural sector and the baking industry. By constructing a third flour mill and two new storage silos, the company aims to contribute significantly to the food industry and create a sustainable, resilient supply chain for its customers.

Supporting Local Farmers and Ensuring Future Growth

John Heimbecker, executive vice-president of Parrish & Heimbecker, Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "This expansion reflects our commitment to the agricultural sector and the baking industry. We are proud to support local farmers and ensure a reliable, high-quality supply for our customers."

Advertisment

As the expansion gets underway, P&H Milling Group is poised to strengthen its position in the Canadian market and solidify its reputation as a leader in the milling industry. By focusing on sustainable growth and supporting local agriculture, the company is not only investing in its own future but also contributing to the overall success of the Canadian agricultural landscape.

With construction slated to begin in March 2024, the Hamilton facility's expansion marks an exciting new chapter in P&H Milling Group's history. As the company continues to evolve and adapt to the changing demands of the baking industry, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional quality and fostering strong relationships with local farmers and customers alike.

In summary, P&H Milling Group's expansion in Hamilton, Ontario demonstrates the company's dedication to the Canadian agricultural sector and the baking industry. By constructing a third flour mill and two storage silos, P&H Milling Group reinforces its commitment to local farmers and aims to create a sustainable, resilient supply chain for its customers. This strategic move is set to strengthen the company's position in the Canadian market and contribute to the overall success of the agricultural landscape.