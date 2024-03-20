PH Adaptation of 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' Hits US, Canada on iWantTFC

The Philippine remake of the beloved South Korean series 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' has officially made its way to international audiences in the United States and Canada, courtesy of iWantTFC. As of March 18, the first five episodes featuring stars Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino have been released, with more episodes scheduled to follow suit every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday starting March 25.

Advertisment

The Charm of Adaptation

Adapted from a widely popular South Korean drama, this version brings the charming narrative to the Philippine setting, starring Kim Chiu as Secretary Kim and Paulo Avelino as her boss, BMC. The storyline unfolds as Secretary Kim decides to resign, sparking a series of romantic entanglements with her previously oblivious boss. Directed by Chad V. Vidanes, the series not only features a stellar main cast but also includes notable actors such as Jake Cuenca, Janice De Belen, and the special participation of Korean actor Kim Won Shik, adding an authentic touch to the adaptation.

Global Reach and Anticipation

Advertisment

The decision to stream the series on iWantTFC signifies an important step towards reaching a global audience, acknowledging the growing international interest in Philippine adaptations of popular Korean dramas. With episodes dropping in a weekly format, the platform ensures that viewers abroad remain engaged and excited for the unfolding of the romantic comedy. The inclusion of a diverse cast and the special participation of Korean actor Kim Won Shik have heightened anticipation among fans worldwide, looking forward to seeing how this adaptation pays homage to its original while carving out its unique charm.

Impact and Expectations

The Philippine adaptation of 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' not only showcases the local entertainment industry's capability to produce quality content but also highlights the cultural exchange between the Philippines and South Korea. As the series progresses, it is expected to garner a significant following, potentially opening more opportunities for Philippine productions to be recognized on international platforms. With its blend of humor, romance, and drama, the series promises to capture the hearts of viewers across the globe.

As 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' continues to stream on iWantTFC, it serves as a testament to the universal appeal of love stories and the power of adaptation. With its talented cast and creative direction, this Philippine version is poised to leave a significant mark on the international stage, inviting viewers to explore the depth and diversity of Filipino storytelling.