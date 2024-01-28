Peter MacKay Urges Action on Foreign Interference; WHO Warns of Global Measles Spread

As Canada grapples with the issue of foreign interference, former Foreign Affairs Minister Peter MacKay has urged for a 'serious response'. This comes in the wake of an impending inquiry into the influence of foreign entities in Canadian affairs, underpinning the gravity of the situation. Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions between Canada and India are bearing fruit, according to NSIA Jody Thomas. The talks, particularly concerning the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, are set to be further elaborated during the upcoming session of Question Period.

WHO Sounding the Alarm over Measles Spread

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised a red flag over the rapid global spread of measles among children. The organization attributes this alarming trend to declining vaccination rates. This concern is echoed in Canada, where medical professionals are urging for vigilance and proactive measures to ensure adequate vaccination coverage and prevent potential outbreaks.

Bravery on Display on Ontario Highway

In a display of heroism, a Kitchener man saved another person from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway. His quick action and bravery underscore the vital importance of immediate response during emergencies.

Compensation for Alberta's Healthcare Workers

In Alberta, hundreds of healthcare workers who faced disciplinary action for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are now receiving financial compensation. This development draws attention to the ongoing debates and policy changes regarding vaccine mandates in the healthcare sector.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in British Columbia

A special weather statement has been issued in British Columbia due to the expectation of heavy rainfall exceeding 400mm. The South Coast and Vancouver Island have been issued flood advisories and warnings, anticipating significant precipitation caused by atmospheric rivers.

Vancouver Canucks Embrace Lunar New Year

The Vancouver Canucks have drawn attention by celebrating Lunar New Year with a special jersey designed by a local artist. The jersey, introduced at the last home game before the Year of the Dragon, is a symbolic representation of cultural celebration and community engagement in sports.