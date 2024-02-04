Peter Kironji's Twiva: A Novel Approach to Influencer Marketing

In a modern twist of fate, Peter Kironji, a software engineering student in Toronto, Canada, discovered the potential of influencer marketing through an unlikely source - his doctor. This fortuitous conversation sparked a curiosity that led Kironji to explore the field in parallel with his studies. As the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and online shopping surged, Kironji saw not just a challenge, but an opportunity.

Twiva: A New Dawn in Influencer Marketing

Co-founding Twiva, a platform designed to bridge the gap between influencers and businesses, Kironji focused on differentiating his platform through a core emphasis on sales conversions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), instead of simply brand awareness. Twiva operates on a straightforward principle: merchants list their products, influencers or resellers select items to sell through their social media platforms using unique links. Each sale made through these links generates income for the influencers, who are instantly paid upon purchase completion.

Leveling the Playing Field

Initially, Twiva imposed a follower threshold for influencers, but the platform has since evolved to welcome anyone demonstrating a tangible sales influence. By doing so, Twiva has democratized the influencer marketing landscape, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem where businesses gain brand awareness and sales, influencers earn income, and Twiva secures a 40% commission on profits.

Twiva and AI: A Perfect Symbiosis

Twiva's top influencer has cumulatively earned over 2 million shillings, illustrating the platform's success. Beyond its unique business model, Twiva's innovative use of AI technology for process automation and financial transactions sets it apart. AI facilitates the sharing of links and matching products to influencers, ensuring an efficient and effective system.