Canada

Persistent Pack Rat Problem Plagues Alberta Resident

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:42 pm EST
Persistent Pack Rat Problem Plagues Alberta Resident

In Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass, resident Vern Emard has been grappling with a relentless invasion of pack rats, or bushy-tailed woodrats, for over 20 years. The persistent rodents have wrought havoc, including the obliteration of a mobile home, by nesting in his residences and leaving behind a distinct, unpleasant odor.

The Rat Invasion

Alberta has enforced stringent measures for over 70 years to thwart invasive rat species. A testament to their dedication, the province prides itself on its rodent-free status, upheld by a team of 250 pest controllers. However, the bushy-tailed woodrats native to the Rocky Mountains and southern Alberta pose a unique problem. Another species, Ord’s kangaroo rats, endangered and found near Medicine Hat, further complicate the rodent issue.

Wily Woodrats

Emard, in a bid to prevent woodrat infestations, constructed his new mobile home on cement. However, the cunning rodents managed to tunnel underneath, demonstrating their tenacity. Known for their inherent difficulty to trap and their distinct smell, pack rats urinate on their nests to fortify them. These nests, or middens, while a nuisance, have provided scientists with invaluable research opportunities. Some have survived tens of thousands of years, offering rare insights into past climatic changes and ecosystems.

Rats: A Nuisance and a Threat

Despite their scientific significance, pack rats can cause substantial structural and electrical damage if they infiltrate buildings. The Alberta Rat Control Program receives approximately one call per month about rats, classifying them as nuisance animals. This classification permits property owners to trap and kill them. Yet, Emard, despite the trouble caused by the woodrats, appreciates the wildlife presence on his property. He even acknowledges their potential appeal as pets, barring their offensive odor.

Canada Environmental Science Wildlife
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

