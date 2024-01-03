en English
Canada

Persistent Cat Knocks on Window in Viral TikTok Video, Sparks Amusement and Debate

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
In an amusing encounter that has resonated with millions, a Canadian woman’s neighbor’s cat has become the unexpected star of a TikTok video that has gone viral. The feline is seen persistently knocking on the woman’s window, seemingly demanding entry into her apartment. This unusual and humorous spectacle has captivated more than 1.1 million viewers since its posting on December 15.

The Power of Paws

The creator of the video, identified as Anna and known by her TikTok username peanutbutterqueenz, has compiled various clips showcasing the cat’s relentless pursuit of entry. The cat is seen tapping and scratching at the window panes, its earnest efforts becoming a source of entertainment for online viewers. This compilation of the cat’s persistent attempts has garnered over 265,000 likes and sparked over 500 comments, with viewers expressing their amusement and some even urging Anna to let the cat in.

A Humorous Discussion

The video has incited a humorous discussion among TikTok users, with audiences offering their interpretations of the cat’s peculiar behavior. One observer humorously suggested that the cat might have a passion for window cleaning, while another jestingly referred to the cat’s window-tapping as ‘aggressive’ greetings. Such light-hearted comments add to the overall charm of the video, making it an even more enjoyable watch for viewers.

Can Cats Be Trained?

The incident has also sparked an insightful discussion about the trainable nature of cats. According to pet insurance firm Pumpkin, cats are indeed capable of learning commands and performing tricks, much like dogs, through positive reinforcement. While they may not typically work in partnership with humans, they can still be taught to follow set instructions. This interesting fact provides a new perspective on the cat’s peculiar behavior in Anna’s video. Newsweek has reached out to Anna for further details regarding these amusing encounters with the cat.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

