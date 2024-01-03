en English
Canada

Perry Bulwer Opens up About Life in Children of God Cult and His Advocacy for Survivors

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
Perry Bulwer Opens up About Life in Children of God Cult and His Advocacy for Survivors

In a recent episode of the ‘Today in B.C.’ podcast, host Peter McCully sat down with Perry Bulwer, a former member of the controversial Children of God cult. Bulwer, an author and advocate for cult survivors, opened up about his life within the cult, the psychological damage he endured, and his eventual escape.

Drawn into the Cult

Bulwer shared his personal experiences, recounting how he was initially drawn to the Children of God at a Chinese restaurant in Port Alberni. He noted the striking similarities between the dogmas of the cult and the Catholic Church, which made the transition seem less radical at the time.

Origins and Controversies

The Children of God cult started in California in 1968 under the leadership of David Berg. The radical teachings and practices of the cult led to numerous controversies, which were amplified when they migrated to Canada. Bulwer discussed these elements in-depth, offering a unique window into the workings of the cult.

Life After the Cult

Life within the cult took a significant emotional and psychological toll on Bulwer. He spoke candidly about the internal conflicts he faced, the challenges he encountered while trying to rebuild his life after his departure, and his subsequent advocacy work. Since 2004, Bulwer has been actively helping others who have escaped from cults, emphasizing the often-overlooked psychological damage inflicted on those born into such groups.

The podcast concluded by inviting listeners to share suggestions or comments for future episodes, a testament to its ongoing commitment to engaging and educating its audience on a variety of topics.

Canada Society
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

