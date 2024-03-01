Penticton Springs into March: Dueling Pianos, Scotch Tasting, and Theatre Galore

As the first weekend of March unfolds, Penticton transforms into a bustling hub of cultural activity, offering an array of events that cater to diverse tastes and interests. From musical showdowns and scotch tasting to theatrical performances and art exhibitions, the city is set to host a weekend filled with entertainment and artistic expression.

Advertisment

Diverse Musical Experiences

On Friday night, Slackwater Brewing will become the stage for a Dueling Pianos event featuring the Okanagan duo Justin Glibbery and Monica Tracey. This 19+ event promises an evening of lively piano-based competition starting at 7 p.m., with tickets available for $15. Meanwhile, Cannery Brewing will present a night of rock and roll on Sunday, showcasing the talents of Will Schlackl, the lead guitarist of the local band Jack and Jill, with no cover charge for attendees.

Theatrical and Artistic Endeavors

Advertisment

The Many Hats Theatre invites the community to witness the final shows of Phil Olson's 'Birthday Club' from March 1 to 3, offering a heartwarming theatrical experience. Concurrently, the Leir House is set to captivate art enthusiasts with its 'Out of Thin Air' exhibition, highlighting the spontaneity and infinite possibilities of art. This weekend marks a prime opportunity to explore the creative talents of Penticton's vibrant artistic community.

Unique and Charitable Gatherings

Scotch aficionados will have the chance to indulge in a scotch-tasting fundraiser at the S.S. Sicomous on Saturday, hosted by the Penticton Sunrise Rotary. This event offers a rare opportunity to sample six select single malt scotches paired with canapes from Brodo Kitchen, accompanied by silent and live auctions. Additionally, students from Princess Margaret Secondary will continue their presentation of the award-winning musical Bye Bye Birdie at Cleland Theatre, showcasing the theatrical talents of Penticton's youth.

As Penticton embraces the arrival of March, the city's calendar is bursting with events that promise to ignite the artistic spirit, foster community engagement, and offer memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike. With something for everyone, this weekend serves as a testament to the dynamic cultural landscape of Penticton, inviting all to partake in its vibrant festivities.