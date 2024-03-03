Penticton Pilot Project Aims to Boost Non-Profit Affordable Housing with Start-up Funds

Penticton council is set to deliberate on a groundbreaking pilot project designed to bolster non-profit organizations' efforts in developing affordable housing. This initiative, emerging from the city's ongoing commitment to address its housing crisis, seeks to utilize the Affordable Housing Amenity Reserve funds to facilitate the pre-development stages of affordable housing applications. By doing so, the project aims to enhance the likelihood of these applications securing essential grants from higher government levels, thus addressing the pressing demand for affordable living spaces in Penticton.

Strategic Collaboration and Funding Allocation

The pilot project represents a strategic collaboration between the city and 100 More Homes, a coalition of non-profit entities and provincial bodies recognizing the urgent need for pre-development funding. This financial support is crucial for improving the quality of applications for provincial or federal funding, thereby increasing the chances of approval. The city's Affordable Housing Amenity Reserve, established in 2016 and currently boasting approximately $260,000, stands as the financial backbone for this initiative. This fund, accrued from development projects that exceeded base density allowances in certain zonings, will now serve a pivotal role in advancing non-profit housing projects from conceptual stages to 'shovel ready' status.

Addressing the Housing Shortage

Penticton's 2023 Housing Needs Assessment paints a stark picture of the current housing landscape, with a backlog of 162 individuals awaiting non-market housing and an estimated need for an additional 172 to 286 subsidized housing units by 2031. This pilot project not only targets this immediate backlog but also aligns with broader objectives to ensure the availability of attainable and accessible housing. By supporting non-profits in navigating the often prohibitive costs associated with pre-development work—such as hiring consultants, architects, and completing necessary assessments—the city aims to lay the groundwork for a future where affordable housing is within reach for more residents.

Enhancing Project Viability and Partnership Strength

The initiative underscores the importance of presenting 'shovel ready' projects to attract further funding opportunities, a challenge highlighted by 100 More Homes. With expectations of increased funding availability from senior government levels, projects that demonstrate robust partnerships and readiness for immediate construction will likely stand out. This pilot, by earmarking $100,000 from the Affordable Housing Amenity Contribution Reserve for a one-year term, positions non-profits to significantly bolster their project proposals, thereby enhancing their viability and the potential to secure necessary capital grants for affordable housing development.

The evolving landscape of affordable housing in Penticton, marked by this innovative pilot project, signals a proactive approach to addressing the housing crisis. By empowering non-profit organizations with the resources needed to make their housing projects 'shovel ready,' the city not only addresses the immediate needs of its residents but also sets a precedent for other municipalities grappling with similar challenges. As this pilot unfolds, its outcomes may offer valuable insights into the efficacy of such collaborative funding models in bridging the gap between housing demand and supply, ultimately contributing to the broader goal of ensuring accessible and affordable housing for all.