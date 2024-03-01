Pembroke Shooting Incident: 67-Year-Old Man Charged with Attempted Murder

Following a distressing shooting incident in Pembroke, a 67-year-old Pembroke man was apprehended after reportedly firing a weapon in the McKenzie Street area. The event, which unfolded early last Friday morning, drew immediate law enforcement response to ensure public safety and led to significant legal proceedings over the ensuing days.

Immediate Response and Arrest

Ontario Provincial Police of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment were dispatched to the scene following 911 reports of a man brandishing a firearm. The swift action culminated in the man's arrest and a shelter-in-place notice issued to residents. The victim of the shooting was transported to Pembroke Regional Hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening. The suspect's subsequent transport to the OPP Detachment and the charges of attempted murder highlight the severity of the incident.

Court Proceedings and Orders

In the legal aftermath, the suspect faced a formal arraignment at the Pembroke courthouse. The prosecution, represented by Conor Kyte of the Crown Attorney's Office, secured a Section 516 Order for an Investigative Hold, allowing a three-day custody for further investigation. Additionally, a Non-Communication Order under Section 516(2) of the Criminal Code was granted, prohibiting the suspect from contacting seven individuals. The suspect's understanding of these conditions was confirmed in court, marking a crucial step in the judicial process.

Investigation and Ongoing Legal Process

The suspect's transportation to the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) for continued investigation underscores the case's complexity. A bail hearing via video link from OCDC set the stage for further legal discussions, including the suspect's potential legal representation. The imposition of a publication ban on the individuals listed in the non-communication order illustrates the case's sensitivity and the efforts to protect involved parties.

This incident not only disrupted the tranquility of Pembroke but also initiated a series of legal proceedings that will undoubtedly have lasting implications. As the community seeks to recover, the focus remains on the judicial system's ability to address and resolve such grave matters, ensuring justice and public safety.