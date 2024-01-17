Pembroke Mayor Ron Gervais Exonerated of Conflict of Interest Allegations

Pembroke's Mayor, Ron Gervais, has been exonerated of conflict of interest allegations by the city's integrity commissioner, Tony Fleming. The probe was triggered after resident Arianna Nolet questioned the mayor's impartiality due to his association with the law firm, Sheppard & Gervais. This law firm has held a longstanding legal services contract with the city.

Advertisment

Grievances and Allegations

Nolet's initial complaint stemmed from snow removal issues on her property, leading to a direct interaction with Gervais. This encounter was followed by a letter from the law firm accusing her of violating a city bylaw. In the wake of these events, Nolet filed a complaint, sparking an investigation into the mayor's potential conflict of interest.

Fleming's Findings

Advertisment

In his report to the city council, Fleming articulated that Gervais had not violated the city's code of conduct. He also mentioned that Gervais had appropriately delegated the matter to city staff, without any further interaction with the law firm concerning this issue. Fleming's report highlighted that an investigation into a potential conflict of interest under Ontario's Municipal Conflict of Interest Act (MCIA) was not conducted. This was due to Nolet's complaint being lodged after the six-week deadline from the time she became aware of the purported violation.

Aftermath and Future Actions

Despite Gervais being absolved of wrongdoing for a second time in a recent period, the council decided against reassessing the contract with Sheppard & Gervais. Nolet voiced her dissatisfaction with the result and intends to appeal to Ontario's ombudsman. She has also contacted her MPP, John Yakabuski, seeking further review.