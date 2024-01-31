Pelangio Exploration Sets the Stage for Increased Activity in 2024

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a renowned mining outfit operating in Ghana and Canada, has released an update on their activities and projections for the coming year. The update includes their resumed exploration at the Obuasi Project in Ghana, collaboration with TuNya, and continued drilling at the Manfo Project.

Resuming Exploration at Obuasi

Pelangio Exploration Inc., after settling litigation matters, has resumed operations at its Obuasi Project in Ghana. The project, adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi Mine, is a significant focus for the company with targeted exploration planned for the year. In a strategic move, Pelangio has teamed up with TuNya, leveraging the latter's technical prowess for exploration on the Ashanti gold belt. This partnership is expected to facilitate the development of targets for drill testing.

Continuing Operations at Manfo

In another development, the Manfo Project in Ghana, under Pelangio's wing, is seeing extensions in known mineralization. The project shows a potential for further resource growth, marking a promising prospect for the mining company. The company has also outlined a series of exploratory plans including a multi-phase diamond drill program, and an air core drilling program to test various targets. The ultimate aim is to refresh resource estimates and potentially unearth new satellite deposits.

Exploration in Canada

On the Canadian front, Pelangio's properties are witnessing exploration by other companies. The Birch Lake and Grenfell properties are expected to see work by First Mining and Record Gold, respectively, in the upcoming year. Additionally, the Seeley property, located near Hemlo, is likely to benefit from exploration activities by Barrick. The Mann property has also drawn attention following a discovery by Canada Nickel on a neighboring project.

Outlook for the Dankran Project

Lastly, the Dankran Project, an early-stage exploration opportunity, currently holds a lower priority status. However, it represents a potential high-grade gold exploration opportunity, indicating that it could become a significant asset for Pelangio in the future.