Pelangio Exploration Inc. Reveals 2024 Plans: An Emphasis on Ghana and Canada Projects

Pelangio Exploration Inc., the notable mining company, has recently unfolded its 2023 activities and delineated its 2024 plans, primarily focusing on projects in Ghana and Canada. The previous year marked the resumption of exploration at Pelangio's Obuasi Project in Ghana. This project is strategically located adjacent to the Obuasi Mine, an area rich in gold deposits. The company also enhanced its capabilities through a partnership with TuNya Mineral Resources Ltd., thereby gaining not only exploration expenditures but also significant technical expertise.

A Year of Promising Developments

Throughout 2023, Pelangio made substantial strides in mineral exploration. The Manfo Project in Ghana, occupying an expansive area of 96 km2, was a particular focus of Pelangio's exploration efforts. The project hosts a gold mineral resource estimated by SRK Consulting back in 2013. Through diligent drilling, mineralization was extended at the Manfo Project, suggesting the possibility for resource growth in the future.

Meanwhile, in Canada, forthcoming explorations carried out by prominent mining companies such as Canada Nickel Company and Barrick Gold Inc. have sparked interest in Pelangio's adjacent properties. Exploration also commenced on Pelangio's Birch Lake property by First Mining Gold Corp.

Looking Ahead: Pelangio's 2024 Plans

With an eventful year behind them, Pelangio has robust plans for 2024. The company intends to carry forward the exploration program at the Obuasi Project, funded by TuNya. The focus will be on target areas in close proximity to the Obuasi Mine. Alongside this, Pelangio will execute resource extension drilling and exploration drilling at the Manfo project.

Other planned activities include the completion of exploration at the Grenfell property by Record Gold, continued exploration at Birch Lake by First Mining, and further exploration on the Hemlo Explorer's Pic Project by Barrick. Moreover, Pelangio is contemplating strategic opportunities for its Canadian properties, known for their potential in various minerals.

Unearthing Potential: The Manfo and Obuasi Projects

The Manfo Project, due to its substantial gold resource, remains at the heart of Pelangio's exploration in Ghana. The company plans to persist with drilling exercises to broaden the resource and examine new targets along the property's mineralized structures. The Obuasi Project, on the other hand, is equipped for further exploration with the aid of TuNya's technical team, possessing extensive experience in the Ashanti gold belt.

With these ambitious plans, Pelangio aspires to develop the next phase of exploration at Obuasi and perhaps update the resource estimation for the Manfo project. These endeavors aim to augment their understanding of these properties' potential and pave the way for future mining operations.