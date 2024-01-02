en English
PEI RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving: 39 Cases in December

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
In an intense crackdown on impaired driving during the holiday season of December, the Prince Edward Island RCMP addressed a substantial 39 cases of the offense. Of these, at least 12 drivers are now facing charges for impaired operation of a vehicle, with further cases still pending before the courts. This number is expected to rise as investigations continue.

Increased Enforcement and Public Vigilance

Superintendent Kevin Lewis, the Acting Commanding Officer of the PEI RCMP, outlined the grave consequences of impaired driving. He emphasized the heightened risk of apprehension due to increased enforcement during the festive period. Furthermore, Kevin Lewis applauded the public’s crucial role in assisting law enforcement. The community’s reports of suspected impaired drivers have proven to be a pivotal asset in the RCMP’s efforts to curb this dangerous behavior.

Check Stops Over New Year’s Period

In their ongoing bid to deter and detect impaired driving, the RCMP set up approximately 25 check stops across Prince Edward Island. These check stops were operational from December 29, 2023, to January 1, 2024, forming a significant part of their New Year’s enforcement strategy.

Charlottetown Police Services’ Efforts

Simultaneously, the Charlottetown Police Services responded to 29 possible impaired driving complaints over the holidays, resulting in seven individuals receiving charges. In a year-over-year comparison, the number of people charged with impaired driving by alcohol, drugs, or refusing to provide breath samples rose slightly. In 2023, the figure stood at 95, marking a small increase from the 91 people charged in 2022.

In the face of these numbers, authorities continue to stress the importance of responsible driving. Impaired driving remains a serious offense, with potentially fatal repercussions. The public’s assistance and continued vigilance will be critical in ensuring safer roads for everyone in the future.

Canada Crime Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

