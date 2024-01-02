en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Peel Region Gears up for Christmas Tree Collection Service

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Peel Region Gears up for Christmas Tree Collection Service

In a move to streamline post-holiday cleanups, Peel Region is preparing to launch its Christmas tree collection service. Starting from the upcoming week, the service will offer curbside pickup for discarded Christmas trees. The residents are urged to consult their waste collection calendar to ascertain their designated pickup day.

Collection Guidelines

Residents must ensure that their Christmas trees are devoid of any decorations such as tinsel, ornaments, and tree stands. Also, any trees taller than 3 meters need to be trimmed before being placed for collection. It is essential that no plastic bags, nails, or wires are left on the trees.

Instructions for Apartment and Condo Dwellers

For those residing in apartments or condos, the discarded Christmas trees should be placed at the curb near the driveway entrance. It is critical to ensure that the placement of these trees does not obstruct the road or sidewalk.

Community Recycling Centre (CRC) Facility

In case residents miss their scheduled pickup, they have the option of taking their Christmas trees to a Community Recycling Centre (CRC) for disposal. This facility provides an alternative disposal method, allowing residents to participate in the cleanup effort even if they miss the curbside pickup.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shannon Prince Retires from Buxton Museum: A New Chapter in Black History Advocacy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sudden Eruption of Violence: Summerside Man Arrested on 21 Charges in Prince Edward Island

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fire Services' Battle with Evolving Risks Amid Canada's Affordability Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

nanopay Launches Revolutionary Remittance Service for Pakistani Diaspora in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Karla Dixon: A Numbers Expert and Love Interest in 'Reacher' Season 2 ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Karla Dixon: A Numbers Expert and Love Interest in 'Reacher' Season 2 ...
heart comment 0
Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens

By Salman Khan

Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Chicopee Ski Resort Postpones Opening Due To Unfavorable Weather

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Chicopee Ski Resort Postpones Opening Due To Unfavorable Weather
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tofield Results in Fatality and Severe Injury

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tofield Results in Fatality and Severe Injury
Latest Headlines
World News
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
18 seconds
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
36 seconds
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
41 seconds
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
42 seconds
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
42 seconds
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
42 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
45 seconds
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
45 seconds
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia
45 seconds
Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
21 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
25 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
28 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
35 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app