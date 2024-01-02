Peel Region Gears up for Christmas Tree Collection Service

In a move to streamline post-holiday cleanups, Peel Region is preparing to launch its Christmas tree collection service. Starting from the upcoming week, the service will offer curbside pickup for discarded Christmas trees. The residents are urged to consult their waste collection calendar to ascertain their designated pickup day.

Collection Guidelines

Residents must ensure that their Christmas trees are devoid of any decorations such as tinsel, ornaments, and tree stands. Also, any trees taller than 3 meters need to be trimmed before being placed for collection. It is essential that no plastic bags, nails, or wires are left on the trees.

Instructions for Apartment and Condo Dwellers

For those residing in apartments or condos, the discarded Christmas trees should be placed at the curb near the driveway entrance. It is critical to ensure that the placement of these trees does not obstruct the road or sidewalk.

Community Recycling Centre (CRC) Facility

In case residents miss their scheduled pickup, they have the option of taking their Christmas trees to a Community Recycling Centre (CRC) for disposal. This facility provides an alternative disposal method, allowing residents to participate in the cleanup effort even if they miss the curbside pickup.