Peel Region and Police Exceed United Way 2023 Goal, Raise $268,130 for Community Support

On February 29, 2024, a significant event marked the ongoing commitment of Peel Region and Peel Regional Police to community welfare. Together, they successfully raised an impressive $268,130 for the United Way campaign in 2023, surpassing their initial fundraising target. This endeavor not only underscores their dedication to supporting communities in Peel but also highlights a 45-year tradition of continuous support for United Way.

Unwavering Commitment to Community Support

During a heartfelt presentation, Regional Chair Nando Iannicca handed over two cheques totaling $268,130 to Anita Stellinga, Chief of Staff & Corporate Secretary of United Way Greater Toronto. This gesture was a testament to the collective efforts of Peel's employees, who, despite facing challenges, went above and beyond to contribute towards making a tangible difference in the lives of Peel residents facing economic hardships and inequalities. In the past year alone, over 300,000 individuals across Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga received support from United Way Greater Toronto, funded by such generous contributions.

Impactful Contributions Power Vital Programs

Recognizing the significance of these contributions, Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto, emphasized how these funds empower over 90 programs across the region. These programs are crucial in creating a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, particularly in addressing urgent issues such as poverty and inequality. Gary Kent, Chief Administrative Officer of Peel Region, also highlighted the employees' generosity, noting their pivotal role in surpassing the fundraising goal and supporting their neighbours in need.

A Collective Effort Towards a Brighter Future

Community members have expressed profound gratitude for the support extended by Peel's employees, whose contributions have deeply touched the lives of countless individuals and families across the region. Looking ahead, Peel Region and Peel Regional Police are committed to continuing their partnership with United Way Greater Toronto. By tackling the root causes of poverty and inequality, they aim to ensure a brighter future for all residents of Peel. This collaborative effort between United Way Greater Toronto and Peel Region exemplifies the power of collective action in fostering positive change and building a more equitable region.

The success of the 2023 United Way campaign in Peel Region is a vivid demonstration of the generosity and compassion of its employees. Their contributions not only reflect the spirit of community and solidarity but also inspire hope for a better tomorrow for everyone in the region. As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto's role is crucial, and this partnership with Peel Region and Peel Regional Police is a shining example of what can be achieved when communities come together for a common cause.