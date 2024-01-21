Pediatric Therapist Braves Winter to Run 1,000 Kilometers for Charity

Amid the frosty plains of Prince George, British Columbia, a solitary figure defies the chilly winter winds. This is Carley Billups, a pediatric occupational therapist, who has embarked on an extraordinary journey. She has pledged to run 1,000 kilometers over the span of 13 weeks, weathering the harshest winter conditions, all for a cause close to her heart — raising funds for children with disabilities.

Running for a Cause

Beginning her formidable challenge on December 21, the winter solstice, Billups aims to alleviate the burden of expenses for therapy services and medical equipment that fall outside the purview of government or extended health funding. She is championing the cause of Variety, a children's charity that stands as a beacon of hope for families, guiding them towards necessary resources.

Despite the daunting winter conditions, she is unwavering in her commitment to complete her runs outdoors, pushing her limits to average 80 to 90 kilometers a week. This ambitious target is significantly higher than her usual 50 to 65 kilometers, underlining her dedication to this noble cause.

The Journey So Far

One month into her self-imposed challenge, Billups has already covered over 350 kilometers, and the tally of funds raised stands at an inspiring $4,200. She is adamant about braving the winter chill as much as possible, resorting to heated gear on particularly frigid days. Her resolve is fueled by the hurdles faced by the children and families she aspires to assist, serving as a constant reminder of the importance of her quest.

A Beacon of Hope

Andrea Tang, CEO of Variety B.C., acknowledged the indispensable role of supporters like Billups, particularly in the face of the escalating demand for the charity's services in northern B.C. communities. By embarking on this journey, Billups is not just challenging her physical endurance but also spotlighting the need for support and resources for children with disabilities and their families. Her journey is a testament to human will and the transformative power of empathy in action.