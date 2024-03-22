Pearl Jam's 'Running' Ignites Rock Scene Ahead of 'Dark Matter' Release, Embarks on Global Tour

Pearl Jam is setting the rock world ablaze with their latest single 'Running', a powerful precursor to their much-anticipated album 'Dark Matter', slated for release on April 19. This marks the iconic band's first album release since 2020's 'Gigaton', showcasing their enduring relevance and evolving sound. 'Running', which debuted on streaming platforms on Friday, demonstrates the band's ability to craft anthems that resonate with both long-time fans and new listeners, thanks to Eddie Vedder's unmistakable vocals and the masterful guitar work of Mike McCready and Stone Gossard.

Celebrating 'Dark Matter' in Cinemas Worldwide

In an innovative move, Pearl Jam announces an 'exclusive cinematic engagement' on April 16, allowing fans to experience 'Dark Matter' in a unique, immersive setting. This one-night-only event will feature the album played in its entirety across over 225 theaters in the United States and more than 300 locations globally, spanning 30 countries. This initiative not only underscores the band's creative approach to album releases but also strengthens their connection with their international fan base. Additionally, indie record stores are set to receive an exclusive special edition of the album on April 20, further highlighting Pearl Jam's support for local music retailers.

'Running': A Testament to Timeless Rock

'Running' quickly follows the footsteps of 'Dark Matter's title track, which not only achieved the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart but also marked the band's first top-charting track since 1998. The song’s fast-paced rhythm and Vedder's poignant lyrics exemplify Pearl Jam's ability to navigate the realms of hard rock with renewed vigor and relevance. The band's collaboration with producer Andrew Watt and recording sessions at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in Malibu have evidently infused 'Dark Matter' with fresh energy and depth.

A Global Tour on the Horizon

Complementing the album's release, Pearl Jam is embarking on a global tour, a first in terms of announcing a new album and tour dates simultaneously. This extensive journey will take them through nine countries and 25 cities, starting in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 4 and concluding in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 23. The tour not only celebrates 'Dark Matter' but also reaffirms Pearl Jam's stature as a formidable live act, capable of drawing crowds worldwide with their dynamic performances and profound musical legacy.

As Pearl Jam ventures into new musical territories with 'Running' and 'Dark Matter', their innovative release strategies and global tour underscore a band that remains at the forefront of the rock genre. With decades of success behind them, Pearl Jam proves they have much more to offer, both musically and in the unique experiences they create for their fans. As 'Dark Matter' prepares to make its mark, the anticipation among the Pearl Jam community and rock enthusiasts worldwide signals the enduring impact of a band that continues to evolve and inspire.