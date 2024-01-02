en English
Automotive

Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels

In an act of resilience and determination, the District of Peachland is gearing up for the launch of its own vintage car show on May 19, 2024. This move comes in response to the relocation of the World of Wheels car show to West Kelowna, an event that had been a part of the Peachland community for 25 years. The privately-run event made the decision to move due to parking and safety concerns, as the show had outgrown its original home.

A Family and Business-Friendly Alternative

Peachland is not letting the departure of World of Wheels dampen its spirit. Instead, the council has agreed to support the local chamber of commerce in organizing a new event. The aim is to create a family-friendly and business-friendly alternative that will keep the tradition alive while addressing the concerns that led to the original show’s relocation.

Decision Followed a Closed-Door Meeting

The decision to launch a new car show was made following a closed-door council meeting and was later publicly announced. While there was disappointment over the loss of the World of Wheels, the resolve to create an event that would make the community proud was palpable.

Resilience and Determination

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce expressed their disappointment over the loss of the World of Wheels. However, there was also a strong sense of resilience and determination to create a new event that would make the community proud. Deputy mayor Keith Thom echoed this sentiment, highlighting the challenge as an opportunity for Peachland to showcase its capabilities.

Automotive
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

