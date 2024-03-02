Peachland Council Approves 21-Unit Townhome Development Amid Safety, Traffic Concerns

Peachland council has greenlit a new 21-unit townhome development at the intersection of Somerset and Princeton avenues, sparking discussions on safety and traffic management. With steep roads and a complex intersection, the project's entrance location raised eyebrows, prompting suggestions for adjustments to ensure community safety. Despite concerns, the development promises enhancements including multi-use pathways, aiming for a spring ground-breaking.

Advertisment

Addressing Safety and Traffic Concerns

During the council meeting, Coun. Doug Collins highlighted the potential risks associated with the original entrance plan due to the steepness of Somerset Avenue. He proposed an alternative to reroute the entrance, enhancing safety. Staff reassured the council and public that intersection improvements are part of the development plan, aiming to mitigate safety concerns. Coun. Alena Glasman emphasized the importance of making the corner safer, reflecting community discussions on the project's impact.

Community Feedback and Developer Adjustments

Advertisment

Public response to the proposed development has been mixed. While one neighbor expressed support, others voiced worries about potential negative effects such as obstructed views, increased traffic, and urban sprawl. In response to these concerns, the developer has proposed a slight variance for building height to minimize visual impact, demonstrating a willingness to adapt plans based on community feedback.

Looking Ahead: Development and Community Impact

With plans to commence construction in spring, the development aims to bring new housing options to Peachland while addressing infrastructure needs. The promise of intersection improvements and multi-use pathways indicates a commitment to enhancing community safety and mobility. However, the project's reception and long-term impact on the community remain to be seen, hinging on effective communication and collaboration between the developers, council, and residents.