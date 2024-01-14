en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms

The dispute between Non-Public Funds (NPF) employees and the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) over pay and contract conditions continues to escalate. The NPF workers, who provide crucial services such as food, recreation, community, and financial planning to military members and veterans, have been operating without a contract since 2022. Despite being an integral part of the military support structure, these workers find themselves receiving significantly lower compensation than their counterparts in the core federal public service.

Impending Strike and Contingency Plans

With the ongoing dispute, a potential strike is looming on the horizon, which could result in reduced facility hours or the rescheduling of non-essential events. Nearly 500 civilian workers at military bases in Ontario and Quebec are prepared to take to the picket lines if a satisfactory agreement is not reached. In response to this impending action, the CFMWS has announced contingency plans to mitigate the impact of the strike on military members and veterans. However, the details of these plans remain under wraps.

Union’s Stand and Future Negotiations

The union representing the NPF workers is advocating for a national pay scale and improved benefits for part-time workers, amongst other enhancements to their contract. They seek to achieve fair wages, job security, and an equitable pay grid that matches the standard of the core federal public service. As the voices of the workers grow louder, CFMWS CEO Ian Poulter expressed a commitment to further negotiations. Poulter hopes to reach a fair agreement that will prevent service disruptions and ensure that the workers are compensated appropriately.

Implication on Military Services

The potential strike and the ongoing negotiations could have far-reaching implications for the services provided to military members and veterans. While the CFMWS remains committed to minimizing disruptions, the reality is that a strike by the NPF workers could significantly affect the daily lives of the military community. The outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for future negotiations and contracts within the military support structure.

0
Business Canada Military
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
59 seconds ago
Erick Thohir's Reforms Transform Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises: Economist
One of Indonesia’s leading economists, Mohammad Faisal, has underscored the transformative impact of reforms implemented by Erick Thohir in his management of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN). Faisal, who serves as the Executive Director of the Center of Reform on Economics (CORE), lauded Thohir’s strategy for driving the BUMNs towards improved efficiency, superior management, and increased competitiveness,
Erick Thohir's Reforms Transform Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises: Economist
Tepid Response to 'Warehoused' Tax Debt Repayment Plans Raises Economic Concerns
5 mins ago
Tepid Response to 'Warehoused' Tax Debt Repayment Plans Raises Economic Concerns
Business Moves, Stock Market Trends, and Executive Appointments: Week in Review
7 mins ago
Business Moves, Stock Market Trends, and Executive Appointments: Week in Review
Financial Institutions Revise Target Prices and Recommendations for Companies
1 min ago
Financial Institutions Revise Target Prices and Recommendations for Companies
London Stock Market Witnesses Modest Gains Amidst Positive Earnings Reports
2 mins ago
London Stock Market Witnesses Modest Gains Amidst Positive Earnings Reports
Francis Kurkdjian: The Master Perfumer Reimagining Dior's Iconic J'adore
5 mins ago
Francis Kurkdjian: The Master Perfumer Reimagining Dior's Iconic J'adore
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
56 seconds
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
1 min
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
1 min
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
2 mins
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
2 mins
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
2 mins
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
2 mins
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
2 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
2 mins
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app