Paul Hebert Wins 2024 Benjamin Franklin Medal for DNA Barcoding Innovation

Paul Hebert, an eminent evolutionary biologist from the University of Guelph, has been conferred with the prestigious 2024 Benjamin Franklin Medal for Earth and Environmental Science. The recognition comes for his groundbreaking work in the field of DNA barcoding—a technology that Hebert himself developed. This innovative technique enables the identification of species through a small segment of DNA, mirroring how a barcode identifies products. The accuracy, speed, and cost-effectiveness of species identification have witnessed a significant boost with the introduction of DNA barcoding, bolstering a global initiative to catalog all life on Earth.

Transformative Contributions to Science and Technology

Since 1824, The Franklin Institute has been bestowing these awards, recognizing individuals who have made transformative contributions to the realms of science and technology. With this honor, Hebert becomes the fourth Canadian to join this distinguished list.

Hebert is not only the founder but also the CEO of the Centre for Biodiversity Genomics (CBG) at the College of Biological Science at the University of Guelph. Over the past 20 years, he has garnered $160 million, facilitating the infrastructure and personnel required to uphold the CBG as the first-ever digital biodiversity archive and the world's most significant DNA bank for biodiversity. The CBG now holds over 9 million images and sequences culled from over 15 million specimens.

Ambitious Biodiversity Science Project

The International Barcode of Life (iBOL) consortium, helmed by Hebert and anchored at the CBG, is poised to become the most comprehensive biodiversity science project to date. It aims to identify more species by 2030 than those identified in the preceding 275 years. DNA barcoding has found applications in diverse fields, including pest and disease control, food fraud detection, resource management, and conservation. Metabarcoding, a derivative of DNA barcoding, allows identification of multiple species from environmental samples, offering valuable insights into ecological dynamics.

Global Recognition and Mentorship

Hebert's significant contributions to environmental sciences have won him worldwide acclaim, including the Heineken Prize for Environmental Sciences and the MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity. Besides his scientific accomplishments, Hebert has also mentored a considerable number of students throughout his career, with many of them now holding faculty positions in the scientific community. The award ceremony is slated to be held on April 18, 2024, at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.