Patriot Battery Metals Strikes Significant Lithium Find Amidst Lithium Gold Rush

As the world accelerates its transition to electric mobility and renewable energy, lithium, often dubbed ‘white petroleum,’ is becoming a hot commodity. The feverish demand for lithium has sparked a sort of ‘lithium gold rush,’ with many new companies joining the race for exploration. However, amidst the numerous hopefuls, few have struck significant finds. One such company is Patriot Battery Metals (OTCQX: PMETF, TSXV: PMET CA), which has identified one of the world’s largest lithium-bearing spodumene deposits.

The Lithium Rush and Patriot Battery Metal’s Leaderboard Position

Quebec in Canada, Western Australia, and Brazil have emerged as key regions for exploration. Patriot Battery Metals, in particular, has struck gold – or rather lithium, in Quebec’s James Bay Region. Their Corvette project boasts a significant spodumene deposit, with a maiden resource of 109 Mt at 1.42% Li2O. This makes it the largest hard rock lithium deposit in North America, and the deposit holds the potential to grow even further with continued drilling.

Corvette Project: The ‘Discovery of the Year’

Not only has the Corvette project positioned Patriot Battery Metals at the forefront of the lithium exploration scene, but it has also earned the recognition as the ‘Discovery of the Year’ for 2023. The company’s deposit strategy involves a low strip ratio and low-cost mining, making it a viable and promising investment. The appointment of Ken Brinsden, a respected figure in the lithium mining industry, as Managing Director of the project further signals confidence in the deposit’s quality.

Positioning in the North American Battery Supply Chain

Patriot Battery Metals is not just making the headlines for its significant lithium deposit. It is also strategically positioned within the North American battery supply chain. Its benefits include eligibility for IRA credits and a partnership with lithium major Albemarle for downstream conversion. The deposit’s location in Quebec is advantageous as it offers a stable jurisdiction compared to other regions like Mali or the Congo.

Despite the current downturn in the lithium market, the demand for lithium continues to grow, indicating a potential long-term upside for the company. Given the current market conditions, the article suggests a more conservative approach would be to hold the stock and consider buying around mid-summer 2024 when new catalysts are expected.