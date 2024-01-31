Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Unveils Promising Drill Results, Eyes Further Exploration in 2024

In a pivotal development, Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has unveiled promising drill results from their 2023 program at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite on the Corvette Property in Quebec, Canada. A significant lithium-bearing mineral, spodumene, has been found in remarkable intersections, notably including 26.1 meters at 1.21% Li2O and 18.3 meters at 1.33% Li2O. The CV13 Pegmatite has now been traced to a 2.3 km strike length, and the exploration potential still remains open along strike and depth.

Expanding Exploration in 2024

The company has set the wheels in motion for further step-out drilling in 2024 as part of the winter program. The objective is to expand the known mineralization along strike and downdip of the main pegmatite body. The previously identified high-grade zone has been extended to at least a 200 m strike length, with a significant drill result showing 15.7 meters at 1.52% Li2O. This includes sections reaching up to a staggering 5.28% Li2O.

More Results Awaited

Assays for 22 drill holes from 2023 have been reported, with results pending for additional holes at the CV13, CV5, and CV9 Pegmatites. The Corvette Property, wholly owned by Patriot, is strategically located near the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure. It hosts several lithium pegmatite clusters, with the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite housing a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 million tonnes at 1.42% Li2O (inferred).

Endeavor to Advance Lithium Resources

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a lithium exploration company that is dedicated to advancing the Corvette Property as a significant lithium resource. The exploration results have been meticulously compiled by Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by the mining industry's standards. With an eye on the future, the company is committed to making significant strides in lithium exploration and setting new benchmarks in the industry.