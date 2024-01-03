en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Patient’s Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Patient’s Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital

The halls of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, New Brunswick, are awash with the harsh reality of healthcare under strain. This is the harrowing account of Tim Brooks, a patient who spent five days within its confines, observing what he described as a ‘complete collapse’ of the emergency department.

Chaos and Overcrowding: A Grim Tale

Brooks’ story unveils the distressing panorama of an emergency room pushed to its limits. The waiting area was packed with patients gasping under the weight of respiratory illnesses, their numbers spilling into the hospital’s entrance. Despite the urgency of his condition warranting a swift admission, Brooks languished for nearly 11 hours at the nursing station, devoid of a proper room.

The plight did not end there. His subsequent relocation to a repurposed TV lounge laid bare the stark deficiency of basic medical amenities and privacy. The grim spectacle of an elderly patient left unattended in urine for hours served as a stark reminder of the understaffing crisis plaguing the hospital.

Staff Heroics Amidst Scarcity

Despite the dismal scenario, the fortitude of the hospital’s staff shone through. Nurses, doctors, and custodians, their countenances etched with fatigue, were a testament to their unwavering dedication. They were navigating the stormy seas of this healthcare crisis with scant resources, striving to provide the best care possible amidst the chaos.

Horizon Responds: Measures to Mitigate the Crisis

In response to the dire situation, the Horizon Health Network, which oversees the hospital’s operations, issued a statement. It appealed to the public to explore alternatives before resorting to emergency departments, hinting at the pressure these units are under. Their statement acknowledged an uptick in staff illness, contributing to the busy conditions.

The network is striving to enhance patient flow by transferring those not requiring acute medical attention to long-term care facilities. However, this scenario is not isolated to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital alone. The Vitalit Health Network reported a similar plight at the Enfant-Jsus RHSJ Hospital in Caraquet, with severe overcrowding prompting advisories to avoid certain hospitals during the holidays.

The Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital had to curtail its emergency department hours due to a nursing shortage, reflecting the widespread reach of this crisis. Thankfully, operations have resumed at the Campbellton and Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospitals, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing gloom.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Explosion at Nanaimo Party Caused by Reckless Bonfire: No Injuries Reported

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amid Conflict, Canadian Veteran to Fulfill Zionist Dream; Israel Sees Immigration Surge

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba First Fund: Waiting Game for Local Enterprises

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Robbie Burns Night: A Scottish Celebration for a Cause ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
Robbie Burns Night: A Scottish Celebration for a Cause ...
heart comment 0
Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned
Jinger Duggar’s New Year Reflections Stir Discussions: Breaks Family Dress Code and Offers Glimpse into Private Life

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Jinger Duggar's New Year Reflections Stir Discussions: Breaks Family Dress Code and Offers Glimpse into Private Life
Indian Immigrant’s Life Tragically Cut Short in Caledon Road Accident

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Indian Immigrant's Life Tragically Cut Short in Caledon Road Accident
Typographical Errors on Toronto’s Bike Path Signs – A Humorous Oversight

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Typographical Errors on Toronto's Bike Path Signs - A Humorous Oversight
Latest Headlines
World News
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
14 seconds
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
33 seconds
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
38 seconds
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
52 seconds
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
55 seconds
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
55 seconds
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
57 seconds
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
58 seconds
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism
59 seconds
Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
15 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app