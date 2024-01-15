en English
Canada

Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Canada’s emergency departments are grappling with significant challenges as the nation finds itself in the throes of the concurrent COVID, flu, and RSV season. Patients are contending with average wait times that exceed 20 hours, as revealed by a recent report from the Canadian Medical Association. The escalating patient volume during the viral season, coupled with a bed shortage, has contributed to these extended wait times.

Seeking Appropriate Care and Utilizing Available Resources

Nova Scotia’s Health Minister, Michelle Thompson, has acknowledged the situation and emphasized the importance of seeking the right level of care for specific symptoms. She pointed to the array of ways to access healthcare in the province, drawing attention to resources like the YourHealthNS app and the 811 phone service that aid in navigating health services. These platforms serve as critical tools for directing patients to the appropriate care channels, reducing unnecessary pressure on emergency rooms.

Alleviating Pressure on Emergency Departments

The province is taking proactive measures to mitigate the strain on emergency departments. The Nova Scotia government is integrating nurse practitioners and physician assistants at regional hospital sites, a move aimed to streamline patient care and reduce wait times. Additionally, the province is facilitating the transition of long-term care patients from hospitals to community settings, further alleviating the bed shortage in emergency departments.

Vaccination: A Shield Against Respiratory Illnesses

Minister Thompson also underscored the importance of vaccination as a protective measure against respiratory illnesses. She noted that it’s not too late to receive a first dose of the vaccine, urging residents to utilize this critical defense in the fight against the concurrent viral season.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

