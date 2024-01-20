Patient Dies After Long Wait in Winnipeg Hospital: Another Critical Incident Under Review

In the early hours of Friday morning, a patient's life was cut short in the emergency department of a Winnipeg Health Region (WRHA) hospital, after an approximate five-hour wait. The patient, who had been triaged and subjected to various diagnostic tests, passed away in the St. Boniface Hospital, a facility now under scrutiny. The WRHA is set to review the incident, with the intention of ascertaining if it qualifies as a critical incident.

WRHA Response and Investigation

Kerstin Jordan, the Regional Lead for Patient Safety, expressed profound condolences to the family of the deceased. Stating that these incidents impact not only the families but also the dedicated healthcare professionals tending to the patients, she shed light on the emotional toll it takes on the staff, particularly those at St. Boniface ED. The WRHA has taken up the mantle of investigating the incident, aiming to understand its nature and whether it aligns with the parameters of a critical incident.

Previous Incidents and Ongoing Probes

This unfortunate incident isn’t isolated. It follows in the wake of an ongoing investigation by the WRHA concerning the death of another patient. The previous patient had spent an agonizing 33 hours awaiting medical attention at Grace Hospital in November. The ordeal of these patients highlights the alarming issue of extended wait times in emergency departments.

A Provincial Concern

A recent provincial report paints a worrying picture. It noted that there were 10 deaths that were classified as critical incidents in the last quarter of the previous year. The incident at St. Boniface Hospital, where the wait times notoriously peak at 13 hours, the highest among all hospitals, adds another grim chapter to this narrative. These incidents underline the urgent need for systemic changes to address the issues plaguing the healthcare system.