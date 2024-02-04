Parq Vancouver Ignites a Season of Love with Valentine's Day Offerings

In the midst of a frigid February, Parq Vancouver is igniting the season of love with an array of romantic offerings, available from February 2nd to 18th. This luxury entertainment destination is setting the stage for an unforgettable Valentine's Day, with enticing options designed to cater to every romantic inclination.

A Medley of Love-Infused Services

At the heart of Parq Vancouver's Valentine's Day offerings is the Parq Casino. Guests can sip on the tantalizing Pink Lady cocktail, available at the Centre Bar and Lotus Lounge, setting the tone for an evening of enchantment. Not to be outdone, the resort's 'Stay and Play' package at The DOUGLAS and JW Marriott is a tantalizing lure for couples. This special offer includes complimentary parking and $50 in free play vouchers, adding an exhilarating twist to the romantic getaway.

Entertainment Options that Spark Joy

The resort also offers an array of feature cocktails and entertainment options like 'Drinking & Drawing' sessions. These unique experiences are designed to foster connection and create shared memories. For those seeking a dash of thrill and anticipation, BC Kitchen is playing cupid with its speed dating event. Titled 'Love on the Fast Track,' this event caters to two different age groups, with welcome drinks at D/6 Bar & Lounge setting the stage for an evening of potential romance.

Gastronomic Delights for the Heart

For the foodies in love, Honey Salt is offering a four-course Set Menu for Valentine's Day, with optional wine pairings that perfectly complement each dish. The Romance Packages go a notch higher, including roses, truffles, and Prosecco, ensuring a memorable Valentine's Day celebration. The Victor steakhouse and seafood restaurant is not far behind in the race of love. Guests can relish a prix-fixe menu, feature cocktails, and live music by The Agency Singers. The option to pre-order a Romance Package featuring chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne adds a touch of indulgence to the gastronomic experience.

Reservations can be made online for Honey Salt and The Victor's Valentine's Day services, and more information about Parq Vancouver's amenities can be found on their website. This Valentine's Day, Parq Vancouver is promising an unforgettable experience filled with romance, gastronomy, and entertainment that sets hearts aflutter.