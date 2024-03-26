Parkland Corp Announces Sale of 157 Gas, Convenience Stores Across Canada Amid Strategic Shift

Fuel retail giant Parkland Corp has initiated the sale of 157 of its gas and convenience store locations spanning six Canadian provinces, marking a significant shift in its business strategy. The Calgary-based company is collaborating with NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC and Colliers Canada to facilitate the sale process. This move encompasses locations under the Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer, FasGas brands, and the On the Run convenience store banner, primarily located in Quebec and Ontario, with additional sites in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Strategic Optimization and Growth

According to Francis Lapointe, Parkland's vice-president of Canadian retail operations, this sale is a pivotal part of the company's ongoing network planning and optimization efforts. "As we continue to grow, we have identified sites that no longer fit our long-term strategic objectives in their current format," Lapointe explained. He emphasized that while the locations are of high quality, they would thrive better under different ownership. Parkland is packaging these retail and fuel locations with long-term fuel supply agreements, aiming to attract experienced, entrepreneurial operators who can leverage these assets effectively.

Background and Implications

Parkland's decision to sell these locations comes at a time when the company is under scrutiny from Engine Capital LP, a New York-based activist investor calling for a complete overhaul of Parkland's board. This follows the resignation of two board members representing Simpson Oil, Parkland's largest shareholder, towards the end of the previous year. Simpson Oil has indicated its intention to evaluate options to protect its shareholder rights once restrictions under an agreement limiting its ability to nominate and vote for board members at Parkland expire on March 31. Furthermore, Parkland's annual general meeting is scheduled to take place in Calgary shortly after this announcement, adding layers of complexity to the company's strategic direction.

Future Prospects and Industry Impact

The sale of these 157 locations is not just a significant move for Parkland but also holds potential ramifications for the fuel retail industry in Canada. By repositioning these assets, Parkland is signaling a shift towards optimizing its network to align with strategic goals. This could spur similar strategic evaluations and realignments within the industry, particularly among companies looking to refine their operations or expand their market presence. For potential buyers, this presents a unique opportunity to acquire established operations with the backing of long-term supply agreements, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape in the regions affected.

The unfolding of Parkland's strategic sale initiative and the upcoming annual general meeting will be closely watched by industry stakeholders. The outcomes could herald a new chapter for the company and influence trends in the fuel retail sector, emphasizing the importance of strategic agility in navigating the changing dynamics of the marketplace.