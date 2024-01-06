Paris Baguette Set to Open First Vancouver Location Amid Expansive Canadian Growth

With a rich blend of French-inspired baked goods and a dash of Asian influences, Paris Baguette is set to launch its first Vancouver location at 1150 Alberni Street. The global franchise bakery chain, born in the heart of South Korea, has been methodically expanding its Canadian footprint since its October 2021 proclamation to establish 100 outlets across the nation.

An Ambitious Expansion

The imminent Vancouver site, nestled amongst prominent businesses such as Archer and the highly anticipated first Canadian outlet of Din Tai Fung, signifies a key step in Paris Baguette’s business growth. Prior to Vancouver, the bakery has successfully inaugurated outlets in Calgary and the Toronto area, with more locations on the horizon.

Built from the ground up in 1988 by the ambitious Korean entrepreneur Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette has since flourished into a global brand with over 4,000 stores scattered across the globe. Testament to its robust growth plan, the company has inked more than 130 franchise agreements in 2023 alone.

Gourmet Delights on Offer

Paris Baguette’s menu is a gastronomic delight for customers, featuring an array of to-go foods that are as convenient as they are delicious. The offerings span from sandwiches on freshly baked baguettes to crisp salads, and a plethora of specialty baked goods. These treats incorporate traditional Asian ingredients like red bean paste and rice flour, offering a unique fusion of flavours to its patrons.

Anticipation for the Vancouver Outlet

While the specific details about the soon-to-open Alberni Street location remain under wraps, the brand’s expansion strategy signals a strong investment in the Vancouver market. As anticipation builds, the outlet has reached out to Paris Baguette for further details about the newest member of its growing global family. The exact date of this grand opening is yet to be announced.