en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Paris Baguette Set to Open First Vancouver Location Amid Expansive Canadian Growth

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Paris Baguette Set to Open First Vancouver Location Amid Expansive Canadian Growth

With a rich blend of French-inspired baked goods and a dash of Asian influences, Paris Baguette is set to launch its first Vancouver location at 1150 Alberni Street. The global franchise bakery chain, born in the heart of South Korea, has been methodically expanding its Canadian footprint since its October 2021 proclamation to establish 100 outlets across the nation.

An Ambitious Expansion

The imminent Vancouver site, nestled amongst prominent businesses such as Archer and the highly anticipated first Canadian outlet of Din Tai Fung, signifies a key step in Paris Baguette’s business growth. Prior to Vancouver, the bakery has successfully inaugurated outlets in Calgary and the Toronto area, with more locations on the horizon.

Built from the ground up in 1988 by the ambitious Korean entrepreneur Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette has since flourished into a global brand with over 4,000 stores scattered across the globe. Testament to its robust growth plan, the company has inked more than 130 franchise agreements in 2023 alone.

Gourmet Delights on Offer

Paris Baguette’s menu is a gastronomic delight for customers, featuring an array of to-go foods that are as convenient as they are delicious. The offerings span from sandwiches on freshly baked baguettes to crisp salads, and a plethora of specialty baked goods. These treats incorporate traditional Asian ingredients like red bean paste and rice flour, offering a unique fusion of flavours to its patrons.

Anticipation for the Vancouver Outlet

While the specific details about the soon-to-open Alberni Street location remain under wraps, the brand’s expansion strategy signals a strong investment in the Vancouver market. As anticipation builds, the outlet has reached out to Paris Baguette for further details about the newest member of its growing global family. The exact date of this grand opening is yet to be announced.

0
Business Canada South Korea
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Bank of America to Take $1.6 Billion Non-cash Charge in Q4
In a significant financial development, Bank of America has declared it will incur a non-cash charge of $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter. This charge is associated with the termination of a loan index, necessitating a noteworthy accounting adjustment. Unraveling the Non-cash Charge The non-cash charge, a term indicating it does not entail an actual
Bank of America to Take $1.6 Billion Non-cash Charge in Q4
Nigeria's Central Bank Takes Bold Step to Address Forex Backlog
4 mins ago
Nigeria's Central Bank Takes Bold Step to Address Forex Backlog
Bharat Forge Eyes Rapid Growth in Defense Sector, Chairman Baba Kalyani Reveals
5 mins ago
Bharat Forge Eyes Rapid Growth in Defense Sector, Chairman Baba Kalyani Reveals
US Stock Market: Mixed Performance with Dow's Decline and Nasdaq's Rise
2 mins ago
US Stock Market: Mixed Performance with Dow's Decline and Nasdaq's Rise
Emerge's Loan Default Turns ETF Investors into Unsecured Creditors
3 mins ago
Emerge's Loan Default Turns ETF Investors into Unsecured Creditors
Boeing Shares Plunge after FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
4 mins ago
Boeing Shares Plunge after FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
Latest Headlines
World News
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
28 seconds
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
56 seconds
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
2 mins
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
2 mins
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
3 mins
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
4 mins
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
6 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
6 mins
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app