Paramount Resources Declares Cash Dividend; Shares Forward-Looking Information

Canadian independent energy company, Paramount Resources Ltd., has announced the declaration of a cash dividend amounting to $0.125 per common share. This dividend is scheduled to be paid out on January 31, 2024, to shareholders who hold records on January 15, 2024. The dividend is recognized as an ‘eligible dividend’ for tax purposes in Canada.

A Pioneer in the Natural Gas Sector

Paramount operates in the natural gas sector, where it pursues both conventional and unconventional exploration and development. The company’s key properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘POU’.

Looking Forward: Future Dividends

According to the press release, the company also provided forward-looking information about the possible payment of future dividends as a part of the company’s monthly dividend program. These projections are based on current expectations and assumptions but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as financial performance, capital needs, market conditions, and legal requirements could lead to variations in the dividend program.

Understanding the Risks

Paramount’s annual information form, available on the SEDAR+ website, provides a comprehensive review of the risk factors associated with its operations and dividend policy. The company commits to updating any forward-looking information only as mandated by securities law.