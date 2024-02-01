Paramount+ Canada, BIPOC TV & Film Unveil Elevate Program to Boost BIPOC Producers

Paramount+, BIPOC TV & Film, and the National Screen Institute have unveiled the inaugural cohort for the Elevate program, a revolutionary initiative geared towards fostering the business acumen and growth of BIPOC-owned production companies within Canada's borders. This program is a strategic response to the socioeconomic ramifications of systemic oppression and barriers faced by BIPOC producers in the media industry.

Elevate Program: Nurturing Inclusion and Diversity

The Elevate program is a 13-month, dual-phase, part-time initiative that offers its participants an array of resources including grants, a suite of business training modules from The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University, mentorship, and workshops dedicated to various facets of business management. The program manifests as a beacon of hope and advancement for the BIPOC community within the film and television industry, aiming to counteract the impacts of systemic bias and barriers.

Selected Participants and the Driving Forces

The participants who have been chosen for the first edition of the Elevate program are Anaëlle Béglet, Marie Clements, Alison Duke, and Shant Joshi. These talented individuals, drawn from diverse backgrounds, are set to benefit immensely from the program's offerings.

Doug Smith, representative of Paramount Global, Canada, and Kadon Douglas from BIPOC TV & Film have voiced their unwavering support and commitment towards the initiative. The program is also backed by a network of partners including the Canada Media Fund and Telefilm Canada, indicating a broad-based industry collaboration for the cause of diversity and inclusion.

Aligning with Paramount's Content for Change Initiative

The Elevate program is in harmony with Paramount's Content for Change initiative, a cause that strives to negate bias, stereotypes, and hate within media. Paramount+, a global streaming platform, provides a rich library of original series, hit shows, and films, in addition to catering to local content across various regions, thus promoting viewing diversity.