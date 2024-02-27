Paramount+ and inkcanada Launch Networking Events to Boost Diversity in Canadian Screenwriting

Paramount+ has teamed up with inkcanada for the #inkdrinks program, a series of inclusive networking events aimed at fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the Canadian screenwriting community. Starting on the last Thursday of February and running monthly until June at Toronto's Monarch Tavern, these events are set to connect screenwriters with Paramount+ executives and peers. The initiative is part of Paramount Global's Content for Change initiative, highlighting a commitment to diversifying the voices in the Canadian entertainment industry.

Advertisment

Building Bridges in Screenwriting

Under the leadership of screenwriter Karen Walton, inkcanada has been supporting Canadian writers since 2008 by organizing networking events without the pressure of pitching projects. The partnership with Paramount+ is expected to amplify these efforts, offering a larger platform for both emerging and established writers to connect with industry executives and each other. Tom Hastings, head of original programming for Paramount+ in Canada, praised Walton's grassroots strategy for uniting the local writing community and expressed enthusiasm for expanding this successful model.

Fostering Diversity and Inclusion

Advertisment

The #inkdrinks program is the fifth initiative under Paramount Global's Content for Change, following other projects like the Indigenous Screenwriters Lab and the Indigenous Producers Budgeting Intensive. These events are designed not only to facilitate networking but also to break down industry barriers that have historically hindered diverse voices from being heard. By creating an environment where screenwriters can freely connect, Paramount+ and inkcanada aim to enrich the Canadian screenwriting landscape with a broader range of perspectives and stories.

Continuing the Conversation

Karen Walton and the inkcanada team are excited to coordinate with screenwriters across Canada to either return or launch new #inkdrinks events from coast to coast. The initiative underscores the importance of community and collaboration in the creative process, offering a promising avenue for screenwriters to advance their careers while contributing to a more inclusive industry. As these networking events unfold, they hold the potential to inspire significant change, leading to a more diverse and dynamic Canadian screenwriting community.

The partnership between Paramount+ and inkcanada through the #inkdrinks program represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Canadian entertainment industry. By providing a platform for screenwriters to connect and collaborate, this initiative promises to cultivate a richer, more varied narrative landscape in Canada's screenwriting scene.