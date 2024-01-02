en English
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders’ Mental Health

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health

Chief paramedic at Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB), Jean Carriere, has voiced concerns about the potential mental health impact of roadside memorials on first responders. In an attempt to alleviate the emotional strain of these visual reminders, Carriere has proposed a bylaw to limit the duration these memorials can be displayed.

Memorials and Mental Health

The proposal aims to strike a balance between respect for the mourning period of bereaved families and the wellbeing of emergency personnel, who often bear the brunt of traumatic incidents. The response to the initiative has been a mixed bag across different municipalities. Smooth Rock Falls and Hearst have refrained from backing the measure, citing respect for the victims’ families and a perceived lack of necessity respectively. In contrast, the town of Cochrane is seriously taking the proposal into account, engaging in discussions with other emergency services and committees.

The Impact on First Responders

Carriere underscores that the intent is not to outright ban memorials, but to find an equilibrium that facilitates commemoration without inflicting prolonged distress on first responders. Many of these professionals, Carriere included, grapple with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The initiative also sheds light on the paramedic staffing crisis in Northern Ontario, where there is a notable shortage of personnel.

Advocacy for Mental Health

Undeterred by the mixed responses his proposal has garnered, Carriere remains committed to advocating for the limitation of roadside memorials. His staunch stand rings clear: the mental health of emergency responders is paramount and must be safeguarded. On a parallel note, Cory Richez and his wife Kelly have been traversing in a mobile ‘Suicide Prevention Bus’ to raise awareness about suicide after enduring a close family loss. Their bus serves as a mobile memorial, carrying objects given by families to remember their loved ones who have passed away. The couple’s initiative has received recognition from law enforcement for their work in raising awareness about mental health crisis and suicide prevention.

Canada Health Mental Health Crisis
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

