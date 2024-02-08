Papa Roach Amplifies Global Reach with Wasserman Music Partnership: A New Chapter in Hard Rock Resilience

In a fusion of hard rock and global representation, Papa Roach, the band that brought us the anthem "Last Resort," has partnered with Wasserman Music for worldwide management, excluding Canada. The California-based quartet, known for their electrifying performances and unapologetic sound, is ready to amplify their presence in the multi-media landscape with this new alliance.

A Symphony of Partnerships

With over 90 concerts across North America, the U.K., Australia, and Europe in the past year and more than 60 international dates in 2022, Papa Roach's live performance prowess is undeniable. The band's agents at Wasserman Music will be Corrie Martin, Geoff Meall, and Anna Bewers, ensuring their continued success on the global stage.

For their Canadian representation, Papa Roach will be working with Paquin Entertainment Group. Jason Furman of Paquin Artists Agency will be their dedicated agent, ensuring a seamless transition and continued growth in the Canadian market.

A Legacy of Resilience and Advocacy

Since their debut in 1997, Papa Roach has released 11 studio albums, including their latest, 'Ego Trip'. Their discography has contributed to over 280 million global streams and three No. 1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The band's total career achievements include 26 Top-10 hits and nine No. 1s.

Beyond their musical success, Papa Roach is committed to advocating for suicide prevention. They have partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and are donating royalties from their single "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" to support the cause.

Navigating the New Media Landscape

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix emphasized the band's proactive approach since the pandemic, including starting their own label and leveraging social media. The partnership with Wasserman Music is seen as a strategic move to navigate the evolving multi-media landscape and reach wider audiences.

Shaddix also hinted at surprises in the coming year, keeping fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what's next for Papa Roach.

As Papa Roach embarks on this new chapter in their career, their partnership with Wasserman Music and Paquin Entertainment Group promises to be a dynamic force in the world of hard rock. With their unwavering commitment to their craft and their advocacy for mental health, Papa Roach continues to resonate deeply with fans around the globe.

