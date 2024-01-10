en English
Palisades Goldcorp Announces New Found Gold’s Drill Results at Honeypot Zone

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Palisades Goldcorp Announces New Found Gold’s Drill Results at Honeypot Zone

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd., a publicly traded resource investment company with the ticker ‘PALI’ on the TSX Venture Exchange, has released an announcement about New Found Gold Corp.’s drilling results at the newly discovered Honeypot Zone. New Found Gold Corp., an equity investee in which Palisades holds a 25.03% interest, reported the results from 16 diamond drill holes, part of the 100%-owned Queensway project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Drilling Program at Honeypot Zone

The drill program was designed to evaluate the potential of the Honeypot Zone, which has become a significant focus for both New Found Gold and Palisades, considering their substantial investment stake. The results of the drilling program, technical data, and accompanying visuals such as maps and images have been made available to the public through New Found Gold’s news release dated January 10, 2024. This release can be accessed on New Found Gold’s website and on the SEDAR+ platform.

Palisades Goldcorp’s Investment Strategy

Palisades Goldcorp’s investment approach involves procuring equity stakes in junior resource and mining companies, especially those that are pre-IPO or in the early public stages. The company focuses on projects that are high-quality, undeveloped, or undervalued. Palisades targets companies that require financial resources to reach their potential, are undervalued in the capital markets, or operate in areas with low to moderate political risk.

Anticipating Appreciation in Mineral Commodity Prices

Through its investment strategy, Palisades Goldcorp aims to gain broad sector exposure with the potential for appreciation in mineral commodity prices. The company also seeks to realize value from discoveries made by the companies in which it invests. The drilling results from the Honeypot Zone, as announced by New Found Gold Corp., contribute to this overall strategy and underline the potential of the Queensway project.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

