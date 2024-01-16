Paletta Family Donates $5 Million to Transform Mental Health & Addictions Care at Joseph Brant Hospital

Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington has received an unprecedented $5 million donation from Michael and Laura Paletta. The funds are earmarked for the redevelopment and expansion of their Mental Health & Addictions unit, an undertaking that forms part of the hospital's 'For All Minds' campaign. This initiative aims to raise $20 million to transform Joseph Brant Hospital into a global leader in mental health and addiction services.

Advertisment

A Personal Connection

The Palettas' significant contribution is influenced by their personal connection to mental illness. The family has firsthand experience with the devastating impact of such conditions, which has inspired their commitment to improving mental health care resources in their community. Their donation will be instrumental in the hospital's redevelopment project, which encompasses three key areas: the relocation and expansion of the Inpatient Mental Health and Addictions Unit, the addition of a Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), and the relocation of some Outpatient Mental Health units. The hospital also plans to establish a new Child and Youth Mental Health Day Hospital.

Impacting Lives

Advertisment

Mental illness is a pervasive issue in Canada, with data indicating that 1 in 5 Canadians will experience mental health illness in any given year. By age 40, approximately 50% will have had or currently be living with a mental illness. With these staggering statistics in mind, the Palettas' donation stands to impact many lives and significantly bolster the hospital's ability to provide comprehensive mental health and addiction services.

A Lasting Legacy

Anissa Hilborn, President & CEO of the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation, has expressed profound gratitude for the Palettas' contribution. In recognition of their generosity, the new unit will bear their names, becoming the Michael & Laura Paletta Mental Health & Addictions Unit. The hospital envisages the new facilities as being modern, person-centred, and designed to promote hope and support healing. This vision aligns with Joseph Brant Hospital's philosophy of providing safe, dignified care to all patients, and the Palettas' donation will undoubtedly help to make it a reality.