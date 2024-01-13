en English
PAGC Demands Inquiry into Inmate Treatment at Pine Grove Correctional Centre

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
PAGC Demands Inquiry into Inmate Treatment at Pine Grove Correctional Centre

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) has called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 23-year-old Tatiana Custer at Pine Grove Correctional Centre. Custer, a young mother, was found unresponsive in a common area of the facility on January 3rd, and was later pronounced dead after being transported to Victoria Hospital.

Unanswered Questions and Unaddressed Concerns

There has been a growing concern about the treatment of inmates at the facility, and this incident has brought it to a head. The lack of communication between the correctional services and Tatiana Custer’s family has also been raised as a significant issue. The family reportedly received no support or information regarding Custer’s death, which has increased the demand for a more thorough investigation beyond the standard Coroner’s Inquest.

Demands for a Comprehensive Investigation

Hardlotte believes that a Coroner’s Inquest is insufficient in this case. He advocates for a more extensive probe into the incident, with the intent to prevent similar tragedies in the future and provide better support to affected families. The PAGC, which offers resources to families in such circumstances, has received no communication from the provincial government regarding collaboration on support services.

Pine Grove’s Overcrowding Issue

Pine Grove Correctional Centre has been grappling with a significant overcrowding issue. In July 2023, reports indicated that the facility housed 263 inmates, despite having a capacity of only 166. Custer’s untimely death has raised serious concerns about the safety of inmates in overcrowded correctional facilities and the need for effective communication with families when a tragedy occurs.

Crime Human Rights
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

