Business

P2 Solar Appoints New Director, Plans to Expand Solar Business in 2024

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
P2 Solar, Inc., a Vancouver-based renewable energy enterprise, has announced the induction of Mr. Sham Sunder Dhari as a director of the company, effective from January 10, 2024. An Electrical Engineer with over 35 years of professional experience, Mr. Dhari is anticipated to bring immense value to P2 Solar’s operations as the company plans to scale its solar installation business this year.

Expanding the Board and Future Plans

Mr. Dhari’s appointment has expanded P2 Solar’s board to three directors, two of whom operate independently. This strategic move is in line with the company’s growth trajectory and commitment to robust corporate governance.

Safe Harbor Statement and Forward-Looking Statements

In their press release, P2 Solar included a Safe Harbor Statement, warning that any forward-looking statements they make come with inherent risks and uncertainties that could significantly alter actual results from those projected. These statements, made under the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, encompass a range of aspects including general business conditions, growth management, and political and other business risks.

Compliance with Regulatory Bodies

P2 Solar has clarified that these forward-looking statements are qualified by the risks detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, the company has stated that they do not undertake to update these statements, highlighting their commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory guidelines.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

