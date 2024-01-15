P2 Solar Appoints New Director, Plans to Expand Solar Business in 2024

P2 Solar, Inc., a Vancouver-based renewable energy enterprise, has announced the induction of Mr. Sham Sunder Dhari as a director of the company, effective from January 10, 2024. An Electrical Engineer with over 35 years of professional experience, Mr. Dhari is anticipated to bring immense value to P2 Solar’s operations as the company plans to scale its solar installation business this year.

Expanding the Board and Future Plans

Mr. Dhari’s appointment has expanded P2 Solar’s board to three directors, two of whom operate independently. This strategic move is in line with the company’s growth trajectory and commitment to robust corporate governance.

