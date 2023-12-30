en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:27 pm EST
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss

As rates of obesity rise globally, an unexpected contender has emerged on the weight loss scene. Ozempic, a medication initially formulated to treat diabetes, has been making waves for its off-label use in weight loss, leading to a worldwide shortage. This phenomenon has sparked heated debates in the medical community about the potential risks and ethical implications of prescribing such medications for weight loss.

From Diabetes Treatment to Weight Loss Frenzy

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, is an injectable medication that works by stimulating insulin secretion and mimicking the hormone GLP-1 to reduce appetite and extend feelings of fullness. This mechanism mirrors the effects of bariatric surgery, prompting many to seek it out as a non-surgical alternative for weight loss. Even celebrities like Oprah Winfrey have acknowledged using weight loss medication, although they have not specified the brand.

However, the drug’s popularity has led to global shortages, posing a significant challenge for diabetes patients who rely on it for their condition. Health Canada has advised against new prescriptions of Ozempic unless necessary, highlighting the critical need to ensure availability for those with diabetes.

Concerns and Controversies Surrounding Ozempic

While Ozempic’s effectiveness in weight loss is undeniable, it is not without controversy. There are ongoing lawsuits against manufacturers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly over alleged side effects. Additionally, the cost of Ozempic remains high, and discontinuation can lead to weight regain, raising questions about its long-term efficacy and affordability.

Moreover, comedian Ed Gamble has publicly criticized the misuse of diabetes medication for weight loss, particularly Ozempic. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confiscated counterfeit units of Ozempic linked to five illnesses, underscoring the risks associated with misuse.

The Role of Doctors and Societal Biases

Amid the Ozempic frenzy, the medical community is grappling with complex issues. On one hand, there is the essential task of addressing societal and medical biases around obesity. On the other hand, doctors are questioning their responsibility as gatekeepers in determining access to such medications.

Obesity is often stigmatized, and biases within the medical system can lead to inadequate care for those struggling with their weight. The debate over Ozempic’s prescription for weight loss brings these issues to the fore, challenging the medical community to rethink their approach to obesity treatment and prevention.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended

By Salman Khan

Edmonton Man Discovers Jackpot Win in Old Lottery Ticket

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Christmas Bird Count: Tracking Climate Change's Impact on Birds

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Copper Theft in British Columbia: A Persistent Threat Despite Stricter Laws

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Goran Dragic Bids Farewell to Professional Basketball: A Legacy Beyond ...
@Canada · 1 hour
Goran Dragic Bids Farewell to Professional Basketball: A Legacy Beyond ...
heart comment 0
Toronto Maple Leafs Navigate Goaltending Challenges: A Closer Look

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs Navigate Goaltending Challenges: A Closer Look
Sun Tunnel: A Unique Greenhouse Fostering Sustainable Cultivation and Community Engagement

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sun Tunnel: A Unique Greenhouse Fostering Sustainable Cultivation and Community Engagement
Inside Michael C. Hall’s Marriage to Morgan Macgregor: A Private Union Rooted in Shared Passions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Inside Michael C. Hall's Marriage to Morgan Macgregor: A Private Union Rooted in Shared Passions
Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge

By Salman Khan

Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
25 seconds
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
42 seconds
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
42 seconds
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
47 seconds
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
1 min
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
1 min
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
2 mins
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
Debunking Cancer Myths: An Imperative for Enhanced Patient Care
2 mins
Debunking Cancer Myths: An Imperative for Enhanced Patient Care
A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment
3 mins
A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app