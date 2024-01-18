Overnight Girder Installation on Anthony Henday Drive for New Edmonton LRT Bridge

The city of Edmonton is bracing for temporary traffic disruptions as ten girders are poised to be installed on a new LRT bridge at 87 Avenue, along Anthony Henday Drive. The operation, an integral part of the Valley Line West LRT project managed by Marigold Infrastructure, is expected to cause intermittent lane closures from Thursday to Sunday, between 8:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Complex Logistics and Impact on Traffic

Drivers who regularly traverse Anthony Henday Drive will need to be prepared for variations in traffic flow during the course of these four nights. Consecutive nights will see traffic redirected on different sides of the road to accommodate the construction work. Despite the inevitable disruption, the on and off-ramps to 87 Avenue will remain open, and pedestrian access will not be compromised.

Two colossal 500-ton cranes will be employed for the lifting and placement of the girders south of the existing vehicle and pedestrian bridge. This strategic placement aims to connect the line's western terminus at Lewis Farms Transit Centre to 87 Avenue near the bustling West Edmonton Mall. Some loop closures and detour routes will be put into effect, ensuring safety without severely interrupting the flow of traffic.

Weather Delays and Future Projections

The girder installation, initially planned for the previous weekend, was postponed due to inclement, cold weather. However, construction manager Brad Baumle has expressed confidence in the forthcoming operations and the overall progress of the Valley Line West project. The girder installation marks a significant milestone in the Valley Line West project and is expected to proceed without major setbacks.

Upon successful completion of the bridge component by the end of 2024, the rail installation and track connection between Lewis Farms and the main alignment will commence. This development will not only enhance connectivity but also embody Edmonton's commitment to sustainable urban development.