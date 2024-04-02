Over 400 Canadian Artists, Including Neil Young & Ellen Page, Rally Against Anti-Trans Laws

On a day dedicated to celebrating and supporting transgender visibility worldwide, more than 400 Canadian artists have come together to take a stand against anti-trans legislation in Canada. Spearheaded by the Tegan and Sara Foundation, this collective of artists, which includes renowned figures like Alanis Morissette, Neil Young, Sarah McLachlan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Elvis Costello, Elliot Page, and many others, have publicly disavowed emerging policies they deem harmful to the transgender community.

Unified in Opposition

The open letter, released in conjunction with the Transgender Day of Visibility, voices a strong opposition to what the signatories describe as "alarming and destructive policies." These artists, both natives and residents of Canada, have called upon the general public and policymakers at all levels to pay attention to and act against the tide of anti-trans legislation they see developing within the country. Highlighting proposed youth bans on gender-affirming care in Alberta and mandates for parental consent in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, the letter underscores a nationwide concern over the erosion of rights and healthcare access for trans individuals.

Shattering the Illusion of a Safe Haven

Canada, often perceived abroad as a bastion of human rights, is facing scrutiny from its own artistic community over its treatment of transgender and non-binary citizens. The letter stresses that the anti-trans policies taking root in Canada represent not just discrimination, but a direct threat to the mental and physical well-being of trans people across the nation. By drawing parallels with the surge of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the <a href="https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-