Over 400 AGO Workers Strike Over Wages, Outsourcing as New Exhibit Launch Nears

More than 400 employees at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have commenced a strike following the rejection of a final wage increase offer from the gallery's management. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 535, representing a diverse group of staff, including assistant curators and technicians, initiated the strike citing insufficient wage adjustments and the increasing use of part-time and outsourced labor. This labor dispute arises just as the AGO is set to open its anticipated exhibition, Making Her Mark, spotlighting women's contributions to European visual art.

Escalation of Labor Dispute

The strike was triggered by a vote on Monday where 58% of members opposed the management's offer that proposed a 3.25% wage increase along with retroactive payouts for more than two years. The AGO, one of Canada's premier art institutions, faces operational challenges as the strike coincides with the planned debut of its new exhibition. The union's decision reflects broader concerns over employment conditions, particularly around the gallery's push for part-time and contracted work which, according to the union, undermines worker security and compensation amidst rising inflation.

Background of the Conflict

Negotiations between the OPSEU members and the AGO management have been ongoing for about 10 months, with the workers' last contract expiring in late 2019. The discussions were initially hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to repeated contract extensions until late 2022. The union has been vocal about the need for improved compensation and job security measures, especially given the gallery's reported deficit of $3.9 million in the last fiscal year. The financial strain has been exacerbated by legislative changes, such as the repeal of Bill 124, which capped public-sector wage increases, and the gallery's reliance on part-time and outsourced labor.

Implications for the Art Gallery of Ontario

The strike not only disrupts the AGO's operations but also highlights the growing tension between cultural institutions and their workforce over employment practices. The gallery's decision to postpone the media preview of Making Her Mark without confirming a rescheduled date underscores the immediate impact of the strike. Furthermore, the labor dispute raises questions about the sustainability of relying on part-time and outsourced labor, particularly in sectors traditionally dependent on highly skilled personnel such as art curation and conservation. As negotiations continue, the outcome of this strike could set a precedent for labor relations within the cultural sector, especially in light of the economic challenges posed by the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery.