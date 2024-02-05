Outremont Sets 10-Second Idling Limit for Cars in a Bid for Carbon Neutrality

In a bold stride towards environmental sustainability, the borough of Outremont is introducing a rule change that will limit the idling of gasoline-powered cars to a mere 10 seconds when the temperature ranges between zero and 25 degrees Celsius. This pioneering step is a part of the borough's broader strategic plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Conditions and Exemptions

The newly introduced rule will not be enforced during periods of extreme cold or sweltering heat, thereby ensuring a certain degree of flexibility. The borough has also considered specific exemptions for specific vehicle types and conditions. Emergency vehicles, taxis during the colder months, vehicles engaged in the transport of cold or frozen goods, as well as public transit and school buses are exempt from this rule.

Enforcement and Penalties

Outremont's public security agents are entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing the new rule. Violation of the rule will invite fines, with first-time offenders having to pay anywhere between $150 to $350. The penalties will steepen for repeat offenders, with fines reaching up to $600.

Rationale Behind the 10-second Limit

The rationale behind setting the idling limit to 10 seconds is derived from guidelines issued by Natural Resources Canada. Studies indicate that turning a car off and on does not consume more fuel than idling, thereby dispelling a common myth associated with vehicle idling. The rule change is expected to be officially adopted in the upcoming borough council meeting.

This is not the first time Outremont has championed environmental initiatives. The borough had previously gained attention for its ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, setting a precedent for environmental consciousness.