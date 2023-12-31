en English
Canada

Ottawa’s Year in Review: A Recap of the Events That Shaped 2023

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:39 pm EST
As the old adage goes, a year is a long time in politics, and for the citizens of Ottawa, 2023 was no exception. From local issues that sparked community outrage to city-wide shutdowns, political resignations, and unanticipated council decisions, the year was marked by a series of events that kept Ottawans on their toes. These events formed the fundamental core of the annual year-end CBC Ottawa news quiz, a tradition designed to challenge readers with questions about the past year’s local events.

Ottawans Stand Up for Britannia

In March, the residents of Britannia, a peaceful neighborhood in Ottawa, found themselves grappling with an unspecified issue at a local park. The community’s outcry for more action from authorities echoed through the city, highlighting the quintessential role of local bodies in addressing residential concerns.

Confederation Line Incident

Mid-July brought an unexpected halt to the city’s rhythm. The Confederation Line, Ottawa’s light rail transit system, was embroiled in an incident that led to a three-week shutdown. The transit system, a vital artery of the city, was crippled, causing significant disruption to the daily lives of Ottawa’s residents.

Political Resignation Shakes Ford’s Cabinet

In September, a seismic political event unfolded as a member of Doug Ford’s cabinet resigned. The resignation followed hot on the heels of the release of two damning reports, shaking the political landscape and raising questions about the future direction of Ford’s administration.

Ottawa City Council’s Big Decision

November saw the Ottawa city council making a crucial decision, allocating over $400 million for an unspecified purpose. This decision reflected the council’s commitment to addressing pressing issues and investing in the city’s future.

A Challenging Quiz for Engaged Citizens

At the helm of this annual tradition is Trevor Pritchard, a reporter and weekend assignment producer at CBC Ottawa. The news quiz is seen as a way to engage readers and stimulate their memory of key events over the past year. For an optimal quiz-taking experience, desktop users are advised to expand the quiz widget, while mobile users are directed to an external link. CBC underscores its commitment to creating accessible products for all Canadians, even providing Closed Captioning and Described Video for many of its shows on CBC Gem.

0
Canada Local News
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

