Ottawa's Leap into the Future: New Health Facility Sets to Transform Care by 2028

Imagine a healthcare facility where innovation meets compassion, a place designed not just for today but for the generations to come. This vision is on the brink of becoming a reality near Prince of Wales Drive and Dow's Lake in Ottawa, where a groundbreaking health facility, set to replace the century-old Civic campus, is taking shape. Spearheaded by Cameron Love, President and CEO, this ambitious project heralds a new era in healthcare for the region, with doors expected to open in 2028.

A Vision for Tomorrow

The new facility is not just a building; it's a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of community and innovation. With the Ontario province committing approximately $2.1 billion and an ongoing effort to raise $500 million through community and local business fundraising, the project underscores a significant investment in the health and well-being of future generations. As construction of a related parking garage begins, marking the initial phase of physical development, the dream of a modern healthcare facility is slowly materializing.

The Path to Realization

Behind the scenes, a meticulous process unfolds as the project moves into a crucial stage of design, pricing, and scheduling. The collaboration between the Ottawa Hospital and Infrastructure Ontario, along with the Ottawa Hospital Build Partners comprising PCL and EllisDon, showcases a united front in bringing this vision to life. This partnership not only emphasizes the scale and complexity of the project but also the commitment to excellence and the community’s health needs.

A Collective Endeavor

This project is more than a construction undertaking; it's a collective endeavor that involves not just the builders and healthcare professionals, but every member of the community. The ambitious fundraising goal of $500 million is a testament to the community's role in shaping the future of healthcare in Ottawa. As the project edges closer to its completion date, it represents a collaborative effort to ensure that the new facility will not only meet the current healthcare demands but will also be equipped to face future challenges.

The new health facility near Prince of Wales Drive and Dow's Lake is poised to be a cornerstone in Ottawa’s healthcare landscape. With the promise of advanced healthcare services housed within a state-of-the-art facility, the future looks promising. As we embark on this journey together, the new Civic campus stands as a symbol of progress, innovation, and the enduring spirit of a community dedicated to fostering a healthier tomorrow for all.