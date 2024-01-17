Ottawa's Extreme Cold Snap: Precautions and City Resources

In the heart of winter, Ottawa is in the throes of an extreme cold snap, marking the lowest temperatures of the season. Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, may carry the distinction of being the coldest capital city in the world, but Ottawa's frigid weather, accentuated by biting winds, presents its own unique challenges. The harsh conditions pose significant risks, such as frostbite and hypothermia, that require comprehensive measures to mitigate.

Not Just a Winter Wonderland

While Ottawa Public Health advocates for the enjoyment of outdoor winter activities like skating, skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing, it also stresses the need for residents to be adequately prepared to ward off cold weather injuries. The key to staying warm lies in strategic dressing – layers are crucial, with a moisture-wicking inner layer, an insulating middle layer, and a waterproof, wind-breaking outer layer. Extremities require additional protection, with hats, gloves, scarves, and neck warmers playing a vital role.

The perils of frostbite and hypothermia are real and severe. Frostbite results in frozen skin, which in extreme cases can necessitate amputations, while hypothermia leads to dangerously low body temperatures that can prove fatal if untreated. Prevention strategies include dressing warmly, sipping on warm fluids, avoiding alcohol, and taking regular breaks from the cold.

City Resources for Emergency Situations

In emergency situations, Ottawa residents can dial 2-1-1 for information on resources such as food programs and winter clothing assistance, and 3-1-1 for shelter referrals or to aid someone requiring transportation out of the cold. The city is committed to providing access to safe and warm places for those living in vulnerable conditions or on the streets.

Furthermore, the Ottawa Humane Society is urging pet owners to protect their pets from the freezing temperatures. For dogs living outdoors, insulated doghouses are a must, and for cats, the society recommends keeping them indoors during the winter. The public is encouraged to report any stray cats found in the cold.