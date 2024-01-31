Ottawa's 2023 Rental Market: A Paradox of Rising Supply and Demand

In 2023, Ottawa's rental market experienced a curious scenario. Despite a rise in rental units' supply, the demand maintained a parallel pace, leading to consistent rents and vacancy rates. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) data revealed an unchanged purpose-built rental vacancy rate of 2.1% year-on-year, marking a decrease from the 3.5% recorded in 2021.

Rental Rates and Vacancy Trends

The average rents for two-bedroom purpose-built rentals and condominiums stood at $1,698 and $2,085 per month, respectively. An independent report suggested a combined average rent of $2,542 for a two-bedroom unit in Ottawa as of November 2023. Despite a 4% rise in rents for purpose-built rentals, the rate of increase decelerated compared to the previous year's climb of 4.8%.

Low Vacancy in Lower-Rent Neighbourhoods

Condominium vacancy rates remained below 1% for several years, registering 0.4% in 2023. This persistent low availability of housing units contributes to the challenges tenants face in finding suitable accommodation. Particularly in the east-end areas of Gloucester, Orleans, the former municipalities of Cumberland and Clarence-Rockland, lower-rent neighbourhoods reported the lowest vacancy rates. The city's outskirts and areas like Nepean, Kanata, and North Grenville also reported low to moderate vacancy rates.

Record High Rental Units and Migration Pressure

In 2023, a record high of over 3,500 new rental units were completed. However, the record migration to Ontario exerted increased pressure on the rental market. The average monthly rent has hovered around 2.3% since 1999, with a significant rent gap between newly rented units and those without turnover, mirroring the intensifying rental market.

Gatineau, on the other hand, experienced a slight respite in its vacancy rate, which eased to 1.1% from 0.8% in the previous year. The rents for two-bedroom units in the city witnessed an increase of 8.9% during the same period.

The year 2023 illustrated a stable yet pressurized rental market in Ottawa, with supply and demand locked in a race. The spotlight was on the need to augment supply to meet the growing demand, thus ensuring affordable and available housing units for all.