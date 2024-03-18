Ottawa Pays Tribute: Multi-Faith Funeral for Slain Sri Lankan Family and Friend

Last week, a tragic event unfolded in Ottawa's Barrhaven suburb, leaving a community in mourning and sparking a nationwide conversation on violence and newcomer integration. Six lives were lost in a senseless act of violence, including a mother, her four children, and a family friend, marking a dark day in Ottawa's history. Today, the city comes together in a multi-faith funeral service to remember and honor those who were taken too soon.

Tragedy Strikes Barrhaven

On March 7, Ottawa was rocked by a devastating incident. Darshani Ekanayake, 35, and her four children, aged between two months and seven years, along with a family friend, were found deceased in their home. The family, recent newcomers from Sri Lanka, represented the hopes and dreams of many seeking a peaceful life in Canada. Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, husband and father to the children, survived the attack with injuries. His request for privacy during this period of mourning has been met with an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community and beyond.

A Community Comes Together

The Infinity Convention Centre in Ottawa serves as the gathering point for a multi-faith funeral service, open to all who wish to pay their respects. The ceremony not only provides a space for communal grieving but also symbolizes the city's solidarity in the face of tragedy. The attendance of hundreds at the remembrance service underscores the impact of the loss on the community and the collective desire to stand against violence.

Justice and Reflection

The arrest of 19-year-old Febrio De-Zoysa, charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, has brought some attention to the legal proceedings that follow such a tragedy. De-Zoysa, an international student and resident with the family at the time of the attack, is currently in protective custody. This legal action serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and support for those navigating life in a new country. As the community reflects on this event, there is a palpable call for strengthening community bonds and ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, especially newcomers.

As Ottawa mourns, the memories of the Ekanayake family and their friend will be cherished, and their loss felt deeply. Today's service is not only an act of remembrance but a pledge by the community to remember the values of peace, compassion, and unity. It's a moment for Ottawa, and indeed all of Canada, to reflect on the society we want to build and the measures necessary to protect the most vulnerable among us. The path to healing is long, but it begins with coming together, in grief and in hope, for a better tomorrow.